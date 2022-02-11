LA Rams QB Credits North Texas Hometown for Love of Football

The Super Bowl in Los Angeles features a “home” team in L.A. with a star quarterback who once called North Texas home.

In a city known for its movie stars, Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford was the biggest star at Super Bowl media day on Friday, answering questions about the big game, but seemingly most interested in talking about the hometown community that helped him get there.

With reporters from around the world surrounding Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford at Super Bowl media day, Stafford was quick to bring the conversation back to his roots at Highland Park high school.

“Parents, high school coaches, people sending me videos of people around the stadium making shirts for me, it’s really cool,” Stafford said.

Really cool support for the former Highland Park quarterback, who in 2005, led the Scots to their first football state championship win in 48 years, with the journey to the state title requiring Stafford to lead multiple big-time comeback wins in the playoffs.

“It had been a long time, and we took a lot of pride as a group trying to get that thing done,” Stafford said. “It wasn’t all easy. The semifinal game was a crazy game and we had to score late to win it. That’s what it takes sometimes to go win a title. You’ve got to have some bounces go your way and make some plays late and we were able to do that.”

Able to do that in 2005, and now hoping it happens again, grateful to have his home community of Highland Park cheering him on as he looks to win another title, this time on football’s biggest stage.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“It means a lot, obviously where I grew up, where I fell in love with the game of football,” Stafford said. “Just excited to go get it done.”­

And someone else hoping Matthew Stafford can get it done, his high school football coach, Randy Allen, who I’m told now has a ticket to the Super Bowl. He’ll be in the stands rooting on one of the greatest Highland Park Scots ever as he tries to win his first NFL Championship.