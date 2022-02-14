Super Bowl LVI

Houston Business Owner Out $9.5 Million After Losing Super Bowl Bet

"Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale was certain the Cincinnati Bengals would win the big game up to the bitter end

By Jacob Reyes

Mark Felix | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Houston business owner Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” lost $9.5 million after he bet against the LA Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl. 

McIngvale told KPRC-TV in Houston he was certain the Cincinnati Bengals would win the game up until the final few plays that were decided by controversial calls by referees.

“I thought the Bengals were gonna win all the way to the bitter end,” McIngvale said.

To ensure his betting ways were legal, McIngvale left Texas for Louisiana, where gambling is legal. “Mattress Mack” has been known in the past for making sports bets to increase promotion at his furniture store. If the Bengals would have won. McIngvale offered to refund any mattress or reclining living room furniture purchase, according to CNBC.

McIngvale watched the big game at Camp Hope, a Houston home service for veterans rebuilding their lives after dealing with PTSD and suicidal thoughts. 

“Seeing those brave, valued soldiers and veterans rebuilding their lives— it makes losing a football game seem very minuscule,” McIngvale said. “We live to play another day.”

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVIHoustonmattress mack
