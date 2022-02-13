Here's How to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

It’s not uncommon for the Super Bowl halftime show to exceed viewership of the game itself.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez set that precedent in 2020 when their halftime performance received 104.1 million views, which topped Super Bowl LIV that reached 102.1 million eyeballs.

And with five musical headliners set to take the halftime stage at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, this year’s show is likely to go down as one of the best Super Bowl performances ever and could set the all-time record for viewership.

The halftime show tradition has come a long way since the first Super Bowl in 1967. The first musical acts in Super Bowl halftime history were The University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band and the Anaheim High School Ana-Hi-Steppers Drill Team and Flag Girls.

Those two performing groups now share a slice of history with the likes of Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Paul McCartney.

Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl halftime show, which celebrities are expected to perform and what time they might be taking the stage in Los Angeles.

How to watch Super Bowl 56 halftime show

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Super Bowl 56 will air on NBC and can be streamed live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports app. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The halftime show will take place approximately at 8 p.m. ET, as the Super Bowl usually runs about 90 minutes per half.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The halftime show will last about 12-15 minutes.

Who is headlining Super Bowl 56’s halftime show?

The headliners for this year’s halftime show are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Check out the official trailer for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show:

Get to know the headliners:

Who is Mary J. Blige?

The American singer, songwriter and actress has nine Grammys Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards and two American Music Awards under her belt. Blige has had 41 singles on the Billboard Top 100, making her one of the best R&B artists up to date. But she is more than just an incredible musician. Blige has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Golden Globes and two Academy Awards. She continues to dominate the film and music industry, most recently releasing her hit single “Good Morning Gorgeous,” which is currently streaming on all platforms.

Who is Dr. Dre?

Andre Romelle Young, more famously known as Dr. Dre, is an American rapper and record producer. The six-time Grammy winner popularized the genre of “gangsta rap” with his seasoned hip-hop and rap producing skills, all stemming from his teen DJ days. His most current endeavor is his upcoming album with Marsha Ambrosius titled “Casablanco.”

Who is Snoop Dogg?

Briefly known as Snoop Lion for his reggae spinoff, and professionally known as Snoop Dogg, Calvin Cordozar Broadus is an American rapper, songwriter, actor and perhaps one of the most talented MC’s to ever step into the spotlight. Funny enough, the star’s career was launched by the one and only Dr. Dre, who will be performing alongside him on the Super Bowl halftime stage. Despite still thriving in the music industry, Snoop found success in his entrepreneurial ventures in the cannabis industry, which happens to be one of his current projects. He even launched his own brand of weed called Leafs by Snoop.

Who is Eminem?

Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer. He tops the chart at No. 3 for the most Grammys won by rappers in history with 15 total - right behind Jay Z and Kanye West. Eminem has had 31 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs and five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs, with a total of 65 songs charted. His most recent rap debut was on the single “Last One Standing” for the movie Venom, alongside Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy.

Who is Kendrick Lamar?

This American recording artist and record producer is known as one of the most influential rappers of this generation. The Compton native began his career as K.Dot when he was a teenager – fast forward and he was named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2016. Lamar actually trails right behind Eminem at No. 4 for the rapper with the most Grammy Awards, winning a total of 13 Grammys. Fans are hoping for a new album soon, as Lamar has been fairly quiet since his release of “DAMN.” in 2017.

Is this the biggest Super Bowl halftime show ever?

Mary J. Blige is a veteran to the Super Bowl halftime stage after performing in 2001 alongside Britney Spears and Nelly as special guests of headliners Aerosmith and NSYNC. However, it will be the first time for rap and R&B legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Lamar to step foot on the stage.

With a total of 21 Billboard No. 1 albums and 43 Grammys across the five performers, this show will be one for the books. Though special guests usually show up mid-performance, this year’s halftime show might not include others aside from the five headliners, considering that is a stacked lineup.

We don’t know what this talented crew of artists have up their sleeve, but based on their history, it’s safe to say this halftime show will be one to remember.