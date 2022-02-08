Fort Worth Football Standout Playing in Super Bowl LVI

When the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, A'Shawn Robinson will have his own cheering section in his hometown of Fort Worth.

"I have my Los Angeles Rams shirt on today," former teacher Vicki Stellar said. "I'm not a football coach. I know a little bit about football, but I just watch him."

Robinson was in Stellar's communications class at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth. The two still communicate via text and visit when he's back home.

"I said is there anything you want me to tell them," Stellar said, telling Robinson she was going to talk to NBC 5. "'Mrs. Stellar, you tell 'em whatever you want,' he said, 'I'm just concentrating on the game.'"

Robinson was a standout athlete in high school, who went on to play college football for Alabama, then was drafted in the NFL, first to the Detroit Lions. Stellar was there to see it.

"That's how sweet he is... he remembers the little people in his life," Stellar said talking about Robinson's invitation to watch the draft. "And so whatever comes on Sunday, win or lose, we're just happy to be a part of your life."

Robinson started playing football when he was a young boy.

"I became a football fan, I would say that first peewee game," Robinson's mom Abigail Robinson said. "It was so hype!"

Robinson said her son called her after the last playoff game.

"He's like 'Momma, we're going to the Super Bowl'," Robinson said. "I was like, 'yeah baby, one more game!'"

Robinson will head to Los Angeles on Saturday to watch her son play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"I never would have dreamed we'd be here," Robinson said. "It's just like a dream come true."

Robinson said she wants to start a faith-based non-profit called the Abigail Robinson Project to help parents like her guide their children through roadblocks and setbacks.