Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Reagor Muffs Punt, Setting Up Another Buccaneers Touchdown

The Bucs took a 24-0 lead midway through the third quarter

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

When it rains, it pours.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading 17-0 in the third quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles were primed to get the ball back and potentially begin a comeback. Then disaster struck, as Jalen Reagor muffed a punt and the Bucs recovered in Eagles’ territory.

The Eagles’ defense had just forced its third straight three-and-out before the punt.

After getting the ball back, Tom Brady and the Bucs made quick work of the deflated defense. In just five plays, the Bucs went 48 yards and scored another touchdown on a two-yard strike from Brady to Rob Gronkowski, extending the lead to 24-0.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesTampa Bay Buccaneersjalen reagor
