Cowboys' Bryan Anger Hits AT&T Stadium Video Board With Punt

AT&T Stadium looked like the Tropicana Dome during Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys wild card game.
Dallas’ Bryan Anger skied a punt in the third quarter so high that it hit the arena’s massive video board:
By rule, the down needed to be replayed.
On the second punt, Anger pinned the 49ers at their own 7-yard line.
The punt came on a drive that was extended by a roughing the kicker call on an earlier fourth-down deep in Cowboys territory.