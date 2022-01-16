Cowboys' Bryan Anger Hits AT&T Stadium Video Board With Punt

AT&T Stadium looked like the Tropicana Dome during Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys wild card game.

Dallas’ Bryan Anger skied a punt in the third quarter so high that it hit the arena’s massive video board:

The Cowboys' punt hit the Jumbotron 🏈pic.twitter.com/t1GJ3FlAzb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 16, 2022

By rule, the down needed to be replayed.

On the second punt, Anger pinned the 49ers at their own 7-yard line.

The punt came on a drive that was extended by a roughing the kicker call on an earlier fourth-down deep in Cowboys territory.