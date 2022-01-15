Bengals, Raiders Looking to Snap Long Playoff Droughts in Wild Card Round

It’s been a long time since there’s been a playoff win in the jungle. A really long time.

The last time the Cincinnati Bengals earned a postseason victory was Jan. 6, 1991, back when “Seinfeld” was on the air and only four active Bengals were alive.

NBC sideline reporter @KathrynTappen just pointed out that the last time the Bengals won a playoff game, Seinfeld was on your TV, cell phones looked like bricks, and text messaging wasn’t invented yet.



Not gonna lie, sounds like a fairly glorious time. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) January 15, 2022

The Bengals have not won a playoff game since January 6, 1991, the longest active drought in the NFL.



They went from worst to first in the AFC North and today host the Raiders with a chance to snap that streak.



Should be an electric atmosphere at Paul Brown stadium. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2022

The Bengals will be looking to end their streak on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a playoff drought of their own. They haven’t won a road playoff game since Jan. 11, 1981, against the Los Angeles Chargers, a team they beat on Sunday to secure their 2021 playoff berth.

On top of that, the Raiders’ last playoff win of any kind came 20 years ago. They’ve only played two playoff games since winning the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2003: a Super Bowl XXXVII loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a wild card loss to the Houston Texans in the 2016 playoffs.

No matter who wins at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, one franchise will be getting a major monkey off its back.