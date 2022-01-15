NFL

Bengals, Raiders Looking to Snap Long Playoff Droughts in Wild Card Round

One team will snap a decades-long playoff drought on Saturday

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long time since there’s been a playoff win in the jungle. A really long time.

The last time the Cincinnati Bengals earned a postseason victory was Jan. 6, 1991, back when “Seinfeld” was on the air and only four active Bengals were alive.

The Bengals will be looking to end their streak on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a playoff drought of their own. They haven’t won a road playoff game since Jan. 11, 1981, against the Los Angeles Chargers, a team they beat on Sunday to secure their 2021 playoff berth.

On top of that, the Raiders’ last playoff win of any kind came 20 years ago. They’ve only played two playoff games since winning the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2003: a Super Bowl XXXVII loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a wild card loss to the Houston Texans in the 2016 playoffs.

No matter who wins at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, one franchise will be getting a major monkey off its back.

