When is the 2022 Super Bowl? What the Date, Time and Schedule Look Like Ahead of the Game

The big game is nearly here.

The teams are set as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are set to square off for the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI.

In the AFC Championship, the Bengals fought back after falling behind 21-3 to the Kansas City Chiefs to pull out a 27-24 win in overtime. The Rams erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers to pull out the 20-17 victory.

Who will it be that brings home the Lombardi Trophy?

Here is everything you need to know for this season’s Super Bowl.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Cali., home to the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

How can you watch the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl this season will air live on TV on NBC, but can also be viewed by streaming it on Peacock or with the NBC Sports app.

Who is playing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

This year’s halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl offers a stacked lineup.

There will be five musical artists performing at the halftime show: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It’s the first halftime appearance for all five.

Who won the Super Bowl last season?

At Super Bowl LV, it was Tom Brady stealing the show yet again, but for the first time in his career, not while wearing a New England Patriots jersey.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Patrick Mahomes and the elite offense of the Chiefs’ were stymied by the Bucs’ defense, recording zero touchdowns in the big game.

Meanwhile, Brady grabbed his seventh Super Bowl ring by throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Rob Gronkowski six times for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Where is next season’s Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals. It will be the fourth Super Bowl hosted in the Phoenix metropolitan area, with the last one coming in 2015 for Super Bowl XLIX.

The 2024 and 2025 Super Bowls are also set. Super Bowl LVIII will be hosted by Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Raiders play, and Super Bowl LVIX will be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.