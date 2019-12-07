Arlington

Student Wins $100,000 at Halftime of Big 12 Title Game

The contest took place at halftime of the Oklahoma-Baylor game Saturday afternoon

By Noelle Walker and Chris Blake

Jazlyn Rodriguez Hernandez wins $100,000 at Big 12 Championship thanks to Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Brandon Wade/AP Images for Dr Pepper

A TCU student who is the first person in her family to attend a four-year university won $100,000 during the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"I was like, 'I'm not a quarterback, so I'm not going to try to be a quarterback,'" Jazlyn Rodriguez said. "I'm not going to throw with one hand."

Rodriguez, who is from Denver, was among 20 finalists who had 30 seconds to throw the most footballs through a giant Dr Pepper soda can on the field at halftime of the game.

"It was easy," Rodriguez said.

She practiced for a month with a TCU football player before the big event.

"I honestly, I'd never felt as close to God as I did those two days and during that experience," she said.

To reach the final round, contestants submitted a video to explain how the money would impact their lives.

"I was so scared when I came because I had taken out loans and I was like, 'Shoot, I'm going to be in debt when I graduate,'" Hernandez said. "My family is so happy for me because none of them could have helped me. None of them were helping me pay for stuff and they all wish they could have, so It's so satisfying to know that they don't have to worry."

Rodriguez wants to double major in marketing and strategic communications. She would like to work with companies that help minority youth.

