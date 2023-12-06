Dead Longhorn found on OSU fraternity lawn ahead of Big 12 Championship prompts search warrant

A search warrant has been served at Oklahoma State University's Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity by Stillwater Police after a dead longhorn was found on the lawn of the college's FarmHouse fraternity a day before the Texas-OSU championship game.

The discovery of the dead animal happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to the campus newspaper, The O'Colly, the carcass had expletive carved into its side, and the stomach was cut open.

An officer with the Stillwater Police Department told KFOR-TV that the cow appeared to have been dead for less than 24 hours and was not killed on the lawn.

The seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns said goodbye to the Big 12 with a 49-21 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State in the conference championship game on Saturday.

The fraternity, founded in 1905 by agriculture students, said in a statement that it was working with police in its investigation.

"We're just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus," according to the statement on social media. "It is disheartening to see the disregard for proper animal welfare displayed by this situation."

The fraternity's national organization, FarmHouse Fraternity, said it is aware of the situation and is cooperating with police and the university investigations.