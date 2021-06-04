baseball

Stevens, Texas Beat Southern 11-0 at Austin Regional

By The Associated Press

WTVJ_000000016448248_1200x675_385063491825.jpg

Tristan Stevens allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings, Mitchell Daly hit a bases-clearing double in the second and No. 2 overall seed Texas beat Southern 11-0 on Friday at the Austin Regional.

Stevens (10-3) had six strikeouts with no walks. He had just two two-ball counts and no Southern base runner reached third base.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mike Antico led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on Zach Zubia's sacrifice fly and Ivan Melendez hit a solo home run to make it 2-0. Antico, who also walked in the seventh, went into the game tied with Tennessee's Liam Spence for fourth in the nation with 51 walks and ranked No. 7 nationally with 29 stolen bases.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Rangers 1 hour ago

Gibson, Rangers End 9-Game Skid in 5-4 Win Over AL-Best Rays

DBU 1 hour ago

Moore, Benefield Homer as Dallas Baptist Beats Oregon State

Antico was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs before Daly and Zubia hit back to back doubles to make it 6-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Cam Williams hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for Texas (43-15) to cap the scoring.

O'Neill Burgos went 2 for 4 and Zavier Moore had a double for Southern (20-29).

This article tagged under:

baseball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us