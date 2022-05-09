Steve Kerr Tests COVID Positive; Mike Brown to Coach Warriors in Game 4

Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr won't coach Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals after the Warriors' coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Assistant coach Mike Brown, who was announced as the new head coach for the Kings on Monday, will step in and serve as acting coach for the Warriors on Monday night.

This isn't the first time Brown has had to fill in for Kerr during the playoffs. In 2017, Kerr dealt with complications from a previous back surgery and was forced to miss 11 games. The Warriors won all 11 games with Brown assuming head coaching duties. Kerr returned that year for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown is finishing up his sixth season as the lead assistant for Kerr and he will see the Warriors' playoff run through to the end before starting his job with Sacramento.

Game 5 between the Warriors and Grizzlies is scheduled for Wednesday night at FedExForum in Memphis.

