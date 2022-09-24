Stephen F. Austin steamrolls to 98-0 win over NAIA’s Warner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

College football can produce some wacky score lines, but it doesn’t get more bananas than this.

Stephen F. Austin of the Western Athletic Conference routed NAIA member Warner 98-0 on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks produced 13 total touchdowns on the night: eight off passes, two via runs, two off fumbles and one on a punt return.

Four different quarterbacks for the Lumberjacks also tossed a touchdown: Trae Self with four, Preston Weeks with two and Brian Mauer and Blake Short each had one.

Lumberjacks wideout Xavier Gipson logged six receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead all receivers. His yardage was more than the entire Warner team (141) combined.

With 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter after their last touchdown, the Lumberjacks lined up for a two-point conversion to potentially make it 100-0. However, they opted to take a knee and forfeited the possible two points.

Portland State set the FCS record for most points in a game with 105 back on Nov. 8, 1980 while Wyoming holds the FBS record with 103, which occurred on Nov. 5, 1949.

SFA is now 2-2 on the season after falling 52-17 against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 10.