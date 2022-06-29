The ESPYs

Steph Curry Honored to be Hosting ‘Exciting' 2022 ESPYS Show

The four-time world champion is nominated for several awards including best male athlete, best NBA player and best record-breaking performance

By Tristi Rodriguez

Getty Images

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, a four-time world champion, eight-time All-Star and … a television host? 

The Warriors superstar and 2022 NBA Finals MVP will host this year’s ESPYS, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 

Curry has previously attended the award show, winning Best NBA Player in 2021 and 2015, along with winning Best Male Athlete in 2015. 

However, this will be his first time hosting the prestigious sports ceremony.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event," Curry said in a statement. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

Curry, and the Warriors, had plenty of those top moments of the 2021-22 season. 

On top of winning his fourth title in eight seasons, and (finally) taking home the Bill Russell, Curry also broke Ray Allen's 3-point record and was named the MVP of both the All-Star Game and the Western Conference finals. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NBA 13 mins ago

NBA Free Agency Opens Thursday, Starting Deal-Making Season

NBA Free Agency 23 mins ago

15 Biggest Free Agent Deals in NBA History

Curry is nominated for several awards this year, including best male athlete, best NBA player and best record-breaking performance. His fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, is nominated for best comeback athlete and the Warriors are nominated for best team. 

The award show will be held on July 20 at 5 p.m. PT and air live on ABC. ​

This article tagged under:

The ESPYsStephen Curry
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us