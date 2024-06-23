Dallas Wings

Stefanie Dolson's 18 points lead 5 in double figures as Mystics beat Wings

Stefanie Dolson scored 18 points to lead five Washington players in double figures and the Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 92-84 Sunday.

Karlie Samuelson and Emily Engstler scored 13 points apiece while Myisha Hines-Allen and Ariel Atkins each added 12 for Washington (4-13), which swept Dallas in consecutive games. The Mystics have won four of their last five after opening the season with 12 consecutive losses.

The Mystics beat Dallas 89-67 on Saturday as Engstler led Washington with a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Engstler hit 3 of 3 from behind the arc and Atkins finished with seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings 10-point lead with about 6 minutes left in the first half and they took a 51-46 advantage into the break. Dallas made just 4 of 15 from the field in the third quarter as the Mystics hit five 3s as they 75-65 lead into the fourth.

Jacy Sheldon hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes to go that cut Washington’s deficit to 85-79, but the Wings got no closer.

Natasha Howard scored 26 and Ogunbowale added 23 for Dallas (3-12). Sheldon finished with 11 points and Monique Billings grabbed 14 rebounds to go with eight points.

