State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field Rescheduled Due to Weather Conditions

The start of the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been moved back one day to Saturday due to the current weather conditions affecting Texas and the Southern United States.

The three-day season opening tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, will now take place at Globe Life Field on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The tournament will feature six of the NCAA's top-ranked baseball programs from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences.

Single day tickets for Friday will be honored for the three games on Monday.

There will be no change for fans holding tickets for Saturday and Sunday or for the three-day tournament passes.

Single day tickets are available for Sunday and Monday priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13 and under. All tickets for Saturday have been sold.

Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown. All seating will be general admission.

Single day tickets will be good for all three games on that day, and suite ticket packages are available for Sunday and Monday.

"The decision to move the start of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown to Saturday was made in the interest of safety for the fans and the teams," Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment, said. "Our thoughts are with all of those who are being affected by the current dangerous weather conditions. We are looking forward to safely hosting this premiere college baseball tournament this weekend."

Here is the revised schedule for the State Farm College Baseball Showdown:

Saturday, February 20

11:00 a.m. - Mississippi State vs. Texas

3:00 p.m. - Mississippi vs. TCU

7:00 p.m. - Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Sunday, February 21

11:00 a.m. - TCU vs. Mississippi State

3:00 p.m. - Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7:00 p.m. - Texas vs. Arkansas

Monday, February 22