Stars Win Looks Different in the Bubble, But Just as Sweet

Fans couldn’t be there in person on Monday, as the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000. Though the victory looks different, longtime fans said it is still sweet.

“Oh, I cried like a baby,” said Nick Moroch.

Moroch said his family has held season tickets since the Stars came to Dallas for the 1993-1994 season.

Over the years, Moroch has become known as the “Bang Guy”, pounding on the glass behind the visiting team’s goal so hard that he said the team eventually told him to tone it down.

Now, Moroch holds a sign and sports his signature white blazer to games.

That is before the pandemic hit. The NHL, like the NBA, plays in a bubble.

“It’s really sad that we can't be there because I want this for them more than anything,” said Moroch.

In Dallas, the American Airlines Center has opened for socially distanced watch parties.

“It’s been pretty tough and weird at the same time because we’re not there,” said Evan Richard.

Richard said his family has also held season tickets since the Stars first year in Dallas.

At games, Richard is easy to spot with bright green hair, green glasses and a Dallas Stars cape over his shoulders.

“I’m still on cloud nine after last night,” he said.

Like 2020, the Stars are full of surprises.

“This run that the Stars are on was completely unexpected, no one thought the Stars would make it to the Stanley Cup Final,” said Richard.

“In 1999 and 2000, it was almost expected. This year, it wasn’t. And we’re just enjoying the ride,” he added.