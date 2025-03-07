Stars make blockbuster trade, sign elite forward Mikko Rantanen to 8-year extension

The Dallas Stars have said all season they’re “all in” to win the Stanley Cup this year after back-to-back runs to the Western Conference finals.

There’s no better way to show that than by the move they made Friday.

The Stars acquired one of the NHL’s top scorers, Mikko Rantanen, in a trade with the Hurricanes. According to multiple reports, Dallas is sending forward Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and some smaller pieces to Carolina in return. The exact details of the deal have not yet been confirmed.

The Stars also signed Rantanen to an eight-year extension worth $12 million annually, according to reports, keeping him in Dallas through the 2032-33 season. He becomes the first player in franchise history to make eight figures annually.

