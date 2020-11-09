Stars

Stars Sign Forward Roope Hintz to $9.45 Million, 3-Year Deal

Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars controls the puck ahead of Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on Aug. 31, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free agent forward Roope Hintz to a $9.45 million, three-year contract.

Hintz had 19 goals and 14 assists in 60 games during the regular season for the Western Conference champions, including five game-winning goals. He had two goals and 11 assists in 25 playoff games before missing the last two games of the Stanley Cup Final because of injuries.

Stars general manager Jim Nill announced the signing on Monday.

Hintz was already playing with a fractured ankle when he was tripped into the boards during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay and suffered a hip injury. He didn't play the final two games as the Stars lost to the Lightning.

The Finn, who has played 118 regular-season games and 38 playoff games for Dallas the past two seasons, turns 24 next month. He has 28 goals and 27 assists in the regular season games.

Dallas selected Hintz with the 49th overall pick, in the second round, of the 2015 draft.

