The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz to a $67.5 million, eight-year contract extension.

The deal announced Tuesday takes effect at the start of next season and goes through the 2030-31 season with an average value of $8.45 million.

Hintz has 88 goals and 106 assists in his 261 games over five NHL seasons, all with the Stars. The 26-year-old Finland native set career highs with 37 goals and 35 assists last season and has eight goals and 16 assists in 22 games this year.

Hintz joined Jason Robertson as one of two Stars skaters to reach the 30-goal milestone in the 2021-22 season, marking the first time two Stars skaters have each accomplished the feat since Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin did so in 2014-15.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Roope is a dynamic two-way centerman who has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "He's developed into one of our most versatile players, making an impact on special teams and at even strength, and can be counted on by our coaching staff in every situation."

Internationally, the forward represented Finland twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He tallied two points (0-2-2) in five games in 2015 and earned a gold medal with four points (3-1-4) in seven games as an alternate captain in 2016.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Tampere, Finland was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.