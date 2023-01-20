Stars Shut-Out Kings, Take Central Division Lead

One night after blowing a three-goal lead, Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars weren’t going to let the same thing happen again.

Seguin led the early charge with two goals in the first period and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season as the Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday.

“I think once we got our lead, we didn’t really shrink from that,” said Southern California native Jason Robertson, who had a goal and an assist. “Our penalty kill was outstanding. Wedgie also. We just kept with it and kind of squeezed the game out.”

The Stars, who moved into the Central Division lead with a Western Conference-best 61 points, had a 3-0 cushion Wednesday night at San Jose before the Sharks rallied with five unanswered goals. Dallas scored three times in the first period against the Kings and never backed off.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Besides being motivated by Wednesday’s meltdown, Dallas took advantage of a Los Angeles squad coming off its first four-day break of the season.