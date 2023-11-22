Stars rally for 6-3 win that snaps Rangers' 11-game point streak

Mason Marchment scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period following a successful coach’s challenge as the Dallas Stars rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the surging New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night.

Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin, Sam Steel and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before scoring six consecutive goals — five in the third. Scott Wedgewood, in his fifth start of the season, made 30 saves.

Dallas (12-4-1) owns a three-point lead over Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division two nights after watching a 3-0 lead over the Avalanche at home become a 6-3 defeat.

“Obviously that one (Saturday) got away from us,” Marchment said. “Just put it behind us. We know we’re a good team and can lock those games down. We just went out and did it to them tonight.”

Vincent Trocheck, Kaapo Kakko and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Rangers, who came in with a four-game winning streak, an 11-game points streak (10-0-1), and a club-record 12 wins in their first 15 games.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots with his first loss in his last six starts. It’s the most goals allowed this season by the Rangers (12-3-1), who went into play second in team goals-against average at 2.16.

“They came out in the third period and scored and picked up some momentum, and we couldn’t grab it,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said.

Marchment poked the puck into the net while Shesterkin attempted to freeze it at 7:06 of the third. The goal was initially disallowed for goaltender interference before Dallas’ successful challenge, which took more than three minutes to review.

Seguin gave the Stars a two-goal lead less than a minute-and-a-half later on a goal that the Rangers unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference, which took about two minutes.

Steel and Hintz scored empty-netters in the final four minutes during a 6-on-4 Rangers power play, giving Dallas six shorthanded goals this season.

Goodrow scored with 15.2 seconds left to cap the scoring.

The Rangers’ Artemi Panarin was held without a point for the first time this season. His 15-game point streak (10 goals, 16 assists) had set the club record for starting a season.

Trocheck opened the scoring with 3:35 left in the first period with a wraparound score 23 seconds into New York’s second power play. Kakko gave New York the 2-0 lead with 6:22 left in the second period with the puck caroming off the stick of Dallas’ Ryan Suter and into the net to end Kakko’s 10-game scoreless streak.

The Stars answered 44 seconds later with Benn tapping the puck home on a 3-on-1 break in transition to pull to 2-1.

Dallas tied the score 2-all 61 seconds into the third period when Pavelski rammed home a rebound following Shesterkin’s save on Miro Heiskanen.

Hintz added two assists and Marchment, Pavelski and Seguin one each.

Jacob Trouba had two assists for the Rangers. Erik Gustafsson had the second assist on

Trocheck’s goal, also giving him a six-game point streak (one goal, seven assists).

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Stars: Host Vegas on Wednesday night.