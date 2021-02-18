American Airlines Center

Stars, Mavs Solidify New Dates, Times for Postponed Games

Due to the need for energy conservation in Texas, the two teams postponed games scheduled the week of Feb. 14

By Logan McElroy

The Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks work to solidify new game times after postponing their games scheduled earlier this week to help conserve energy in Texas.

The AAC made plans to reduce energy consumption so both teams could play their games this week, but after a public outcry about conservation efforts, the Stars made a last-minute decision to delay their game Tuesday before announcing plans for the rest of the week on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dallas Mavericks postponed their Friday, Feb. 19 game against the Houston Rockets, and the Dallas Stars postponed their Saturday, Feb. 20 game against Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Dallas Stars are now working to reschedule four games from this week and will release the new dates as soon as possible.

Though the Mavericks only had one home game to postpone from the record cold week in North Texas, the team prepares for two games set to take place at the AAC early next week.

