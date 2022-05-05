Stars Hold Off Flames to Even Series 1-1

The Dallas Stars edged the Calgary Flames Thursday night 2-0 to even their first round series of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at 1-1.

The Stars scored their game-winning goal 7:47 into the opening period when Joe Pavelski slipped one past Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom. Michael Raffl added an empty net goal with just over a minute left to go in the game.

Game 3 and 4 head back to Dallas Saturday and Monday.

The Stars ousted the Flames in six games in the first round of the 2020 playoff bubble in Edmonton. … It's the fourth best-of-seven series in the past 21 years to feature four 40-goal scorers: Flames forwards Lindholm, Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau and Dallas forward Jason Robertson.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back and refresh this page for a full game recap.