Stars Have 2-1 Lead Going Into Game 4 Against the Golden Knights on NBC

The Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in Western Conference games. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 32.

TOP PERFORMERS

Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and collecting 29 points. Alexander Radulov has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 42 total assists and has 63 points. Pacioretty has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES

Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.

Game 4 of the Western Conference airs at 7 p.m. on NBC 5.