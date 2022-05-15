Stars, Flames Push Game 7 to OT

Sixty minutes in Game 7 wasn't enough time to get a winner Sunday night in Calgary and the Stars and Flames are headed to overtime.

At the end of regulation, it's tied 2-2.

The Stars scored first and quick, just 40 seconds in, off the stick of Jamie Benn with assists from Tyler Seguin and Ryan Suter. The Flames' Tyler Toffoli evened it up in the second, but 31 seconds later Joe Pavelski slid the puck to Vladislav Namestnikov who again put the Stars on top.

About six minutes later, Matthew Tkachuk knotted it up again and the score would hold through the end of regulation.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas' Jake Oettinger stopped 50 of 52 shots through the first three periods. The Flames' Jacob Markstrom has stopped 21 of 23 shots at the other end of the ice.