Stars Embracing NHL ‘Bubble' Three Wins Away From Stanley Cup

The Dallas Stars 2019-20 season has seen a tremendous amount of ups and downs but now has the Stars just three wins away from winning a Stanley Cup championship in the NHL’s bubble in Edmonton. And though the Stars lost in Game 2 of the series vs. Tampa Bay, they haven’t lost any confidence.

“If you had told us a year ago at this time that we’d be tied 1-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, I think any team would take it,” said Stars general manager Jim Nill. “The guys are committed. They know we still have a long way to go, Tampa’s a good team, we still have some work to do, but the guys are all-in and we look forward to (Wednesday’s) game.”

Looking forward to Wednesday’s Game 3 against Tampa, but a little part of them wishing this series – and the improbable run it’s taken to get here – was taking place in their home arena in Dallas.

“Do we wish we were there? Yes, but the world’s different right now,” Nill said. “Knowing all those fans back in Dallas in the surrounding area cheering us on in Texas. “The players have been receiving messages, and text messages and packages from people all through Texas and it’s meant a lot to the players. So, like I said, we wish we were in Dallas, but this is the next best thing and we just hope we can finish it off for them.”

Hoping to finish off the run to a championship, beginning with Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.