Stars Comeback Falls Short, Lightning Draw Even in Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored three first-period goals and withstood a late Dallas barrage to beat the Stars 3-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

A fourth Tampa Bay tally was taken off the board in the middle of the third period after Dallas challenged that the Lightning were offsides when they moved the puck into the offensive zone.

The Lightning scored all three goals in the first period -- two on the power play. Brayden Point got Tampa Bay on the board with his 10th goal of the postseason at 11:23 in the period. Almost exactly three minutes later, Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal to give the Lightning a two-goal lead.

With just under five minutes to go in the first, Kevin Shattenkirk added the third tally of the period to lift Tampa Bay to a 3-0 lead after the game's first 20 minutes.

Joe Pavelski deflected the first Dallas goal past Andrei Vasilevskiy on a power play late in the second period off a wrist shot from John Klingberg.

Mattias Janmark was credited with the second Dallas goal five minutes into the third period after he knocked one in when Alexander Radulov threw a puck toward the net.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is Wednesday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.