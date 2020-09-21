Stars

Stars Comeback Falls Short, Lightning Draw Even in Stanley Cup Final

Dallas yielded three first-period goals

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes the save on a shot by Andrew Cogliano #11 of the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Two of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Sept. 21, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored three first-period goals and withstood a late Dallas barrage to beat the Stars 3-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

A fourth Tampa Bay tally was taken off the board in the middle of the third period after Dallas challenged that the Lightning were offsides when they moved the puck into the offensive zone.

The Lightning scored all three goals in the first period -- two on the power play. Brayden Point got Tampa Bay on the board with his 10th goal of the postseason at 11:23 in the period. Almost exactly three minutes later, Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal to give the Lightning a two-goal lead.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

College Football 58 mins ago

Aranda Optimistic Baylor Will Play Big 12 Opener Against Kansas

Michael Jordan 2 hours ago

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin to Launch NASCAR Team in 2021, With Bubba Wallace Signed as Driver

With just under five minutes to go in the first, Kevin Shattenkirk added the third tally of the period to lift Tampa Bay to a 3-0 lead after the game's first 20 minutes.

Joe Pavelski deflected the first Dallas goal past Andrei Vasilevskiy on a power play late in the second period off a wrist shot from John Klingberg.

Mattias Janmark was credited with the second Dallas goal five minutes into the third period after he knocked one in when Alexander Radulov threw a puck toward the net.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is Wednesday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

This article tagged under:

StarsStanley Cup
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us