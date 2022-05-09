Stars Collapse in Game 4, Series Tied 2-2 Headed Back to Calgary

The Stars and Flames are knotted up at two games each after Dallas lost 4-1 in Game 3 Monday night.

Dallas was held scoreless until Tyler Seguin scored about 15 minutes into the final period.

Calgary held a narrow 1-0 lead for most of the game thanks to a Rasmus Andersson goal in the second period. Insurance goals by Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm in the third padded the score before Seguin slipped his shot past Jacob Markstrom.

The Flames' Mikael Backlund added an empty net goal with 22 seconds left in the game to make the final 4-1.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Calgary; Game 6 is Friday in Dallas

