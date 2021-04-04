Stars

Stars Coach Bowness Leaves Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was placed in the league's COVID protocol on Saturday

By SportsDay Staff

FILE: Head Coach Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars watches his team play against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on March 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn't return to the bench for the third period of Sunday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced the development in between the second and third periods.
Assistant Coach John Stevens took over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.

Carolina led 1-0 after two periods on Jordan Martinook's goal.

On Saturday, Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was placed in the league's COVID protocol. He had been the expected starter for that game, but rookie Jake Oettinger had in 41 saves in a 3-2 victory.

