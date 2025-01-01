Wyatt Johnston scored the tiebreaking goal in his 200th NHL game as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Johnston tipped a centering pass by Thomas Harley over Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s right shoulder to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at 11:32 of the third period.

Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored his team-best 16th goal and Esa Lindell added an empty-netter for the Stars, who have points in their last four games (3-0-1). Casey DeSmith, making his ninth start this season, finished with 21 saves and got his second career assist on Lindell’s goal.

Jason Tucker and Beck Malenstyn scored for the Sabres, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Luukkonen stopped 29 shots.