Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery, jeopardizing his season with the Dallas Stars

Seguin will undergo his career's second major hip surgery to repair an impingement and labrum

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery and will be out four to six months, jeopardizing the season for the 32-year-old now dealing with the second major hip injury of his career.

Seguin will have a procedure to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip, the team said Wednesday. The surgery is planned for Thursday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The six-time All-Star missed all but three games of the 2020-21 season following a similar surgery on his right hip. Seguin also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during that absence.

Seguin tried to play through hip pain during the playoff bubble in Canada in 2020 when the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Tampa Bay.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

He played 19 of the first 23 games this season and is third on the team with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists). The Stars put Seguin on injured reserve after a 3-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday.

Seguin played 81 games the first season after the surgery on his right hip and didn't miss any of Dallas' playoff games in runs to the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons.

After winning the Stanley Cup title with Boston as a rookie in 2010-11, Seguin spent two more seasons with Boston before getting traded to Dallas in 2013.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Sports Nov 23

This week's Texas high school football Quarterfinal playoff schedules

College Football 2 hours ago

Fan-favorite flavor revealed as Pop-Tarts Bowl's third mascot that will return to shelves

Seguin averaged 34 goals and 43 assists per season in his first six years with the Stars and signed a $78.8 million, eight-year extension in 2019. There are two years left on that deal.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Starssports
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us