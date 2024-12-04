Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery and will be out four to six months, jeopardizing the season for the 32-year-old now dealing with the second major hip injury of his career.

Seguin will have a procedure to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip, the team said Wednesday. The surgery is planned for Thursday.

The six-time All-Star missed all but three games of the 2020-21 season following a similar surgery on his right hip. Seguin also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during that absence.

Seguin tried to play through hip pain during the playoff bubble in Canada in 2020 when the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Tampa Bay.

He played 19 of the first 23 games this season and is third on the team with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists). The Stars put Seguin on injured reserve after a 3-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday.

Seguin played 81 games the first season after the surgery on his right hip and didn't miss any of Dallas' playoff games in runs to the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons.

After winning the Stanley Cup title with Boston as a rookie in 2010-11, Seguin spent two more seasons with Boston before getting traded to Dallas in 2013.

Seguin averaged 34 goals and 43 assists per season in his first six years with the Stars and signed a $78.8 million, eight-year extension in 2019. There are two years left on that deal.