Thomas Harley scores in final seconds to lift Stars to 4-3 win over Devils

Thomas Harley scored from near the blue line with 4.8 seconds remaining, lifting Dallas to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night after the Stars squandered a two-goal lead in the third period.

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as the Stars won for the 11th time in 14 games while trying to keep pace with Central Division-leading Winnipeg. Hintz has three goals and 11 assists in his last five games.

Wyatt Johnston followed a hat trick with an unassisted goal, and Ilya Lyubushkin scored his first goal of the season for the Stars. Jason Robertson had two assists.

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Brett Pesce each scored with a man advantage for the Devils. Meier and Hischier scored on power plays, and Pesce got the tying tally with 4:08 remaining at 6-on-5 during a delayed penalty.

Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in his 11th victory as Jake Oettinger's backup. Jacob Markstrom had 17 stops for New Jersey in his second game back after missing five weeks with a knee injury.