Dallas Stars

Taylor Hall's fifth career hat trick leads Blackhawks over Stars

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 27: Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks fights for control of the puck against Thomas Harley #55 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at the United Center on November 27, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Getty Images

Taylor Hall scored his fifth career hat trick, Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen and Louis Crevier also scored, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 6-2 on Wednesday night for their second win in three games.

Hall’s game-opening goal 17 seconds in set the tone. His shot clipped a defenseman’s stick and tumbled under the glove of Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith. From that point, the Blackhawks could do little wrong, and the Stars took the brunt of it in their second straight loss.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Bedard’s goal was his first in 13 games. After he scored on a wrist shot from the right circle, he lifted his head toward the roof in relief.

Petr Mrazek turned back 25 shots in collecting his seventh win of the season.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Colin Blackwell and Matt Duchene scored for Dallas.

Takeaways

Stars: DeSmith came in with a 2.22 goals-against average, his best in seven NHL seasons, but allowed four goals on the first 14 shots he faced, and got little help from his defenseman. Hall’s three goals didn’t travel 50 feet in total.

Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Nov 25

Hurricanes rally with 5-goal third period, beating the Stars

Dallas Stars Nov 23

Duchene, Hintz score in the 3rd period as the Stars beat the Lightning

Blackhawks: For one night, the offense of the league’s last-place team clicked. Twelve of the 18 skaters scored goals or assists, with Crevier’s first NHL goal coming in his second game in the league.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us