Dallas Stars

Stars Win 3-2 to End Penguins' 10-Game Win Streak

Getty Images

Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 75 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s 10-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

Hintz scored on a backhand at 16:14 after Pavelski converted a rebound at 14:59, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots for Dallas. Jason Robertson assisted on all three goals.

Brian Dumoulin and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a 25-second span early in the first period for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Novak Djokovic 3 mins ago

Djokovic Detention Draws Focus to Australia's Asylum-Seekers

Dallas Cowboys 1 hour ago

Prescott Throws 5 TD Passes in Cowboys' Romp Over Eagles

Pittsburgh had the NHL’s longest winning streak this season. It is 18-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsPenguins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us