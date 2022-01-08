Stars Win 3-2 to End Penguins' 10-Game Win Streak

Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 75 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s 10-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

Hintz scored on a backhand at 16:14 after Pavelski converted a rebound at 14:59, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win.

Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots for Dallas. Jason Robertson assisted on all three goals.

Brian Dumoulin and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a 25-second span early in the first period for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.

Pittsburgh had the NHL’s longest winning streak this season. It is 18-1-1 when leading after two periods.