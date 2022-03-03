Dallas Stars

Stars Rally to Beat Kings 4-3

Ryan Suter and Alexander Radulov scored in the final minute of Dallas’ four-goal second period and the Stars rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson added goals to help Dallas improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and 30-20-3 overall. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves to improve to 15-3-0 at home this season.

Radulov — playing his 500th NHL game — scored his third goal of the season and second in his last 40 games.

Kings rookie Arthur Kaliyev had his first two-goal game in the NHL, Phillip Danualt also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 38 shots.

