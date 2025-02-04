Dallas Stars

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen undergoes knee surgery, listed as month to month

Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Stars 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas on Jan. 28

By The Associated Press

Jan 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) is helped off the ice by center Colin Blackwell (15) and defenseman Mathew Dumba (3) after sustaining an injury from a trip by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (not pictured) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
USA Today | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen underwent knee surgery in New York on Tuesday.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer told reporters before Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Stars that Heiskanen's status is classified as “month to month,” possibly leaving a window for him to return late in the regular season or during the playoffs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Heiskanen was slated to play for Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament but was ruled out late last week.

Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas on Jan. 28 after taking a hit from Mark Stone, who fell toward Heiskanen’s left knee and thigh after getting tripped. Stone hasn’t been fined or suspended.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Stone, who was penalized for tripping, said he wasn’t trying to injure Heiskanen. DeBoer, who coached Stone in Vegas, said he didn’t think Stone was a dirty player but questioned why officials didn’t review the play for a five-minute major penalty. There was a brief clash between the teams while Heiskanen was sprawled on the ice.

DeBoer said Heiskanen had an MRI on Jan. 29.

The 4 Nations runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. It’s the first international tournament featuring the NHL’s best players in nearly a decade.

Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Jan 31

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz get two goals, one assist each in Stars' win over Canucks

Dallas Stars Jan 30

Miro Heiskanen week to week with lower body injury, doubtful for 4 Nations Face-Off

The Stars, who have reached the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons, have a five-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10. They are second in the Central Division, with Colorado and Minnesota close behind.

Heiskanen has been a top defenseman for the Stars since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2018. Dallas drafted him third overall in 2017.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us