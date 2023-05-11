Stars, Kraken to Wear Helmet Stickers Honoring Allen Shooting Victims

The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken will join forces during Thursday night’s pivotal Game 5 at American Airlines Center to help honor the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Allen.

Both sides will be wearing a decal which reads “ALLEN STONG” on their helmets. The Stars and The Dallas Stars Foundation will also be hosting a game-used memorabilia auction to benefit Victims First and the Support for Allen Fund, along with Thursday night’s 50/50 raffle at AAC benefiting both charities.

By the time the puck drops, it will have been five days since a gunman opened fire at an outdoor mall called Allen Premium Outlets. Eight people were killed. Seven were wounded.

To benefit Victims First and the Support for Allen Fund, the Dallas Stars and @ds_foundation will be hosting a game used memorabilia auction.



Tonight's 50/50 raffle will also benefit both charities.#AllenStrong 🤍 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 11, 2023

The #SeaKraken will join the @DallasStars in wearing helmet stickers during tonight's game to honor those affected by the shooting in Allen, Texas last week. https://t.co/Y6DS7QDdvE pic.twitter.com/u3oLjBbjqs — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 11, 2023

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.