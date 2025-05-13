Heiskanen will skate Tuesday morning in Dallas, and is expected to return to action at AAC

After over three months out of the lineup, Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is on the verge of making his 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer announced that Heiskanen would take part in morning skate, and if all goes well, the defenseman will return to action for Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center Tuesday night.

Heiskanen, who had knee surgery in February, hasn’t played since Jan. 28. He suffered a significant knee injury when Golden Knights captain Mark Stone lunged at his knee during a regular-season meeting between the two teams.

