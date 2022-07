The Dallas Stars announced their 2022-2023 regular season schedule which starts Oct. 13 on the road against the Nashville Predators.

The announcement came the day after the team released their preseason slate, which begins in late September.

The Stars' first home game at the American Airlines Center will be the back half of a home-and-home series against the Predators on Oct. 15.

