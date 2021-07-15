The Dallas Stars announced Thursday it would extend its affiliation with the Idaho Steelheads through the 2022-2023 season.

The Steelheads, a team in the ECHL, have been the Stars' affiliate in the mid-level minor league since 2005-2006 season.

"As evidenced by their continued success, the Steelheads organization, under the guidance of Head Coach Everett Sheen, is committed to fostering the development of its players, and we couldn't be happier to extend our long-standing partnership with them," said Scott White, the Stars assistant general manager, in a statement.

Notable current Stars players who played for the Steelheads before moving up to the NHL include goalie Anton Khudobin and center Justin Dowling.

The Stars owned their top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), the Texas Stars, who play in Austin.