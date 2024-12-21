Dallas Stars

Shesterkin dazzles with 41 saves as Rangers beat Stars to end three-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

DALLAS, TX – DECEMBER 20: Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars makes a pass to a teammate against Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers at the American Airlines Center on December 20, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots, including 23 on seven successful penalty kills, and the struggling New York Rangers beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

The Rangers also scored on their penalty kill, Reilly Smith’s short-handed goal tying the score midway through the first period. Vincent Trocheck scored the tiebreaking goal and Chris Kreider added an empty-netter late in the third period.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who completed a season-high six-game homestand at 3-3-0. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots making his eighth consecutive start.

New York won for the fourth time in 18 games after allowing the first goal.

Eight of Shesterkin’s saves came during a five-minute elbowing penalty against Matt Rempe midway through the third period.

Hintz has four goals in the last six games and a team-high 16 this season.

Each team had a goal disallowed during the first 1:15 for offside.

Dallas Stars
