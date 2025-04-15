Red Wings beat Stars 6-4 in regular season finale

Moritz Seider had a tiebreaking, power-play goal early in the third, Lucas Raymond scored midway through the period and Vladimir Tarasenko added an empty-net goal to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 6-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Wyatt Johnston scored to pull the Stars within a goal with 7:04 left and shortly after they pulled goaltender Jake Oettinger to add an extra skater, Tarasenko scored to seal the win with 1:56 remaining.

Detroit’s Jonatan Berggren tied the game a few minutes before Seider's go-ahead goal and Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots in the team’s final home game of the regular season.

Albert Johansson scored early in the game and Alex DeBrincat had a goal later in the first to put the Red Wings ahead.

Dallas' Colin Blackwell scored a short-handed, tiebreaking goal midway through the second period. Lian Bichsel and Evgenii Dadonov had game-tying goals in the first and second periods, and Oettinger finished with 31 saves for the Stars.

The Stars, coming off consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals, will play Colorado in the first round in their seventh postseason matchup. Dallas eliminated the Avalanche in the second round last year.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, have extended their longest playoff drought to nine years.