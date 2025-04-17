O'Reilly has goal and 2 assists in the Predators' 5-1 victory over the struggling Stars

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and two assists and the Nashville Predators closed their disappointing season with a 5-1 victory over the playoff-bound Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Jordan Oesterle and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Vrana and Justin Barron also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 29 saves, and Filip Forsberg had two assists.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mason Marchment scored and Jake Oettinger made 17 saves in the first two periods for the Stars, who concluded the regular season on an 0-5-2 slide after not losing more than two straight this season prior to the current stretch. Oettinger was replaced by Casey DeSmith to start the third. DeSmith made 12 saves.

The Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Marchment scored the game’s first goal 16 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Former Predator Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin assisted on the goal. Seguin was activated off injured reserve earlier Wednesday, He had hip surgery in December and missed 58 games.

Oesterle and Vrana scored 49 seconds apart later in the first to give the Predators the lead for good.

Takeaways

Stars: Jason Robertson left the game in early in the second after being hit into the boards by Nashville’s Michael McCarron. The team announced that Robertson would not return due to a lower-body injury.

Predators: Nashville ended its disappointing season on a positive note. The Predators struggled to score goals all season but scored five in the finale.

Key moment

Barron’s goal with 15 seconds left in the first sent the Predators to the first intermission with a 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Dallas was 0 for 6 on the power play. Over the last four games, the Stars went 1 for 14 with the man advantage.