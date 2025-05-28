Oilers take 3-1 series lead over Stars with Game 4 win in Edmonton

Dallas Stars

Corey Perry breaks tie, Stuart Skinner stops 28 shots as Oilers move one win from Stanley Cup Final.

EDMONTON, CANADA – MAY 27: Trent Frederic #21 of the Edmonton Oilers and Lian Bichsel #6 of the Dallas Stars battle for the puck during the second period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 27, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Corey Perry scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the second period and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Leon Draisaitl and Perry each finished with a power-play goal and an assist. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for Edmonton, which can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory over the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday night, when the best-of-seven series returns to Dallas.

Jason Robertson scored on a power play in the second period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger finished with 29 saves.

Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique added empty-net goals in the final three minutes to help secure the win for Edmonton.

Zach Hyman, who scored twice in Game 3, left after a first-period hit by Mason Marchment and did not return.

