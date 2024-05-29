Dallas Stars

Oilers beat Stars in Game 4 to tie Western Conference final

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Mattias Janmark and Leon Draisaitl scored in a 51-second span in the second period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference final.

Janmark tied it on a short-handed, 2-on-1 break with Connor Brown with 5:29 left in the period, and Draisaitl followed with his 10th of the postseason with 4:38 to go.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Game 5 is Friday night in Dallas.

Ryan McLeod, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, into a empty net with 1:53 remaining, also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Wyatt Johnson and Esa Lindell scored as Dallas raced to a 2-0 lead in the first 5 1/2 minutes. McLeod and Bouchard countered for Edmonton late in the period.

The Stars got their second power play with eight minutes left in regulation, but the Oilers killed their 23rd straight penalty before Ekholm put it away with the empty-netter.

Edmonton made three lineup changes, inserting defenseman Philip Broberg along with McLeod and fellow forward Corey Perry for Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, and Sam Carrick.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Argentina 10 mins ago

Argentina women's soccer players understand why teammates quit amid dispute, but wish they'd stayed

MLB 1 hour ago

Who is Josh Gibson? A look back at the baseball slugging legend taking over MLB records

Stars defenseman Chris Tanev left in the second period because of a lower-body injury. He didn’t return.

Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots for Dallas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us