Dallas Stars

Nicholas Robertson part of key goals for Toronto in win over Dallas and his older brother

By The Associated Press

DALLAS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 18: Colin Blackwell #15 of the Dallas Stars scores a goal past Joseph Woll #60 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at American Airlines Center on December 18, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images

Nicholas Robertson scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on another against his older brother's team, William Nylander scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Joseph Woll stopped 38 shots for the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Robertson made it 3-2 with an unassisted goal at 5:31 of the second period, only 16 seconds after Nylander's first goal tied the game. The 23-year-old Robertson assisted on Bobby McMann's goal later in the second, when 25-year-old Jason Robertson was on the ice for the Stars.

McMann's goal was the fourth for Toronto in its first eight shots against Jake Oettinger, who on his 26th birthday lost for only the second time in 14 starts this season at the American Airlines Center. Casey DeSmith replaced him in net to start the third period.

Evgenii Dadonov and Sam Steel scored for Dallas. Steel's shot over Woll's right shoulder made it 1-0 only 5:14 into the game, but Toronto tied it on Max Domi's score 59 seconds later.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
