Nazem Kadri scores in OT to lift Flames past Stars, 4-3

Nazem Kadri scored at 1:01 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

The puck deflected off Kadri as he drove toward the net on a play that was reviewed for goaltender interference.

Calgary tied it with 2:41 remaining in regulation when defensemen MacKenzie Weeger lofted a shot from the blue line past screened goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Fellow defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev also scored for Calgary.

“Huge, huge,” Kadri said. “We like to get our D involved. That’s part of the offense we have. We know we can score, we know we can get on the board, including those guys and they’ve got good skill. That’s what happens when you shoot the puck.”

Jacob Markstrom assisted on the winner and made 13 saves. The Flames are 6-3-1 their last 10 and went 8-4-2 in November to improve to 10-10-3.

“The team’s bonding, we’re coming together, we’re playing really good hockey right now, we’re not quitting and we’re playing against really good teams while we’re doing it,” Hanifin said. “It’s great to see and just got to keep this rolling into December.”

Mason Marchment twice for Dallas, the second on a penalty shot to give the Stars a 3-2 lead early in the third period. Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas, while Wedgewood made 32 saves. The Stars are 13-5-3.

Dallas took three of four points on a two-game road swing.

“Three of four on this trip you’ll take all day long,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Those momentum shifts, I would have liked to have us play with a little more pressure when we had the lead. We’re at the end of a road trip here and we sat back a little too much and gave them a little bit too much room. Still thought we could have closed it out.”

On the penalty shot, Marchment ripped the puck by Markstrom’s glove after Tanev hauled down Marchment on a breakaway up the middle.

Dallas successfully challenged Mikael Backlund’s apparent goal with 5:01 remaining in regulation when Calgary’s captain tipped Hanifin’s shot by Wedgewood. The Stars argued there was a hand pass in the offensive zone.

Three hours before the game, the Flames announced the trade of defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2026 third-round draft choice and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

“It could have been easily a huge distraction, but we were able to focus on what we needed to do tonight,” Tanev said.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday to open a home-and-home series that ends at the Lightning on Monday night.

Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.