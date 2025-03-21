Dallas Stars

Lightning top Stars in shootout, snap Dallas' home win streak

Tampa Bay wins 3-2 behind a shootout goal from Gage Goncalves and strong goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy

By Associate Press

DALLAS, TX – MARCH 18: Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (91) scores on a penalty shot against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Anaheim Ducks on March 18, 2025 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images

Gage Goncalves scored Tampa Bay’s third goal in the fourth round of the shootout and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night.

Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist each for the Lightning, who have won three consecutive games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves through overtime and two in the shootout.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Oskar Back and Mason Marchment scored for the Stars, whose eight-game home winning streak was snapped. Casey DeSmith tied a season high with 36 saves through overtime but his career-long six-game winning streak came to an end.

Goncalves scored his first shootout goal this season after Vasilevskiy made a glove save on Mikko Rantanen.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Cirelli followed Hagel’s first-period goal scoring on a rebound at 7:20 of the second period to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Back’s deflection 38 seconds later started Dallas’ comeback. Marchment tied the score about six minutes later with a jab over the goal line with one second left on a power play.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us