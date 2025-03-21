Lightning top Stars in shootout, snap Dallas' home win streak

Gage Goncalves scored Tampa Bay’s third goal in the fourth round of the shootout and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night.
Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist each for the Lightning, who have won three consecutive games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves through overtime and two in the shootout.
Oskar Back and Mason Marchment scored for the Stars, whose eight-game home winning streak was snapped. Casey DeSmith tied a season high with 36 saves through overtime but his career-long six-game winning streak came to an end.
Goncalves scored his first shootout goal this season after Vasilevskiy made a glove save on Mikko Rantanen.
Cirelli followed Hagel’s first-period goal scoring on a rebound at 7:20 of the second period to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Back’s deflection 38 seconds later started Dallas’ comeback. Marchment tied the score about six minutes later with a jab over the goal line with one second left on a power play.