Kyle Connor scores 2 goals and adds an assist as Jets beat Stars 4-1

Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg, while Mark Scheifele had three assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars with 3:49 to play and Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Winnipeg’s 96 points widened its Western Conference and Central Division lead over the Stars to 10 points. Dallas has two games in hand. The Jets also moved two points ahead of the idle Washington Capitals for top spot in the league.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Samberg scored when his shot went through traffic past Oettinger at 8:01. Connor made it 2-0 with a one-timer that went over Oettinger’s stick with 2:58 left in the frame.

The team’s leading scorer made it 3-0 with his 35th goal of the season at 6:43 of the second.

Barron tipped in a Dylan DeMelo shot at 7:26 of the third to stretch the lead to 4-0.