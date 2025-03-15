Dallas Stars

Kyle Connor scores 2 goals and adds an assist as Jets beat Stars 4-1

WINNIPEG, CANADA – MARCH 14: Morgan Barron #36 and Brandon Tanev #73 of the Winnipeg Jets react after scoring a third period goal against the Dallas Stars at the Canada Life Centre on March 14, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Getty Images

Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg, while Mark Scheifele had three assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars with 3:49 to play and Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Winnipeg’s 96 points widened its Western Conference and Central Division lead over the Stars to 10 points. Dallas has two games in hand. The Jets also moved two points ahead of the idle Washington Capitals for top spot in the league.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Samberg scored when his shot went through traffic past Oettinger at 8:01. Connor made it 2-0 with a one-timer that went over Oettinger’s stick with 2:58 left in the frame.

The team’s leading scorer made it 3-0 with his 35th goal of the season at 6:43 of the second.

Barron tipped in a Dylan DeMelo shot at 7:26 of the third to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us